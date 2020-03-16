Acquire skills apart from degree to land jobs, says TNOU V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is skills and not just a college degree which will fetch job in the current market, said K Parthasarathy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University. He was addressing graduates at the 32nd graduation ceremony of Anna Adarsh College for Women.

The V-C said skill-development is important to keep up with growing workforce and students must not always eye a government job.‘’Traditionally students only look for government jobs. The government can’t provide jobs to everyone and so it important that people look elsewhere too,” said the V-C.

He said that curicullum vitae is very important for jobs and courses to prepare CV must be introduced. ‘“A recruiter only looks at your CV, but nobody teaches how to prepare one. Colleges must have special classes to make a good CV,’’ he added.A total of 1,700 students from the 2019 batch would be graduating from the college in two batches. Principal of Anna Adarsh College R Shanthi announced that the batch has 12 gold medalists and 96 university rank holders.