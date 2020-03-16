STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Banana farmers shy away from regulated market

Banana farmers are continuing to bear the brunt of declining prices over the past three consecutive seasons.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Banana farmers are continuing to bear the brunt of declining prices over the past three consecutive seasons.

The Agricultural Marketing department has been encouraging farmers to bring their crops to Thiruchenthurai regulatory market for auction and assured them of fair returns. But farmers are not convinced and have stayed away.

A glut has brought down the prices of Nendran and Poovan varieties in the sharply. The price of Poovan flooded plunged to Rs 20 per bunch. With Kerala, a major market for Nendran, buying from other districts, farmers in Tiruchy sold it for Rs 13 per kg last year. This year, it has come down to Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg.

Thiruchenthurai regulatory market is being largely ignored by farmers. The integrated banana marketing centre with a 1,000-metric tonne storage facility was established in 2014. It is exclusively for storing and auctioning banana bunches brought by local farmers every Tuesday. Though the Agricultural Marketing department has assured it would bring buyers to the market for auctions, even this has failed to spark interest among farmers.

Speaking to TNIE, Sugumar, a senior Agricultural Marketing department official in Tiruchy, said, "Cotton farmers benefitted from the Thuraiyur regulatory market and Rs 7.9 crore worth of cotton was sold this year. Similarly, the department should help banana farmers by bringing traders from across the State which could help them get a decent price."

He said over the past one-and-a-half years, the market has been unable to operate to its potential due to minimal arrivals of bananas. He assured the department is prepared to operate auctions at the market regularly if farmers are willing to bring their crops to the market.  He said that over some machinery issues the processing centre inauguration was slightly delayed. However, once the snags are ironed out, all primary processing centres would be open to farmers. This would help them export their bananas.

Periyaiah, a farmer from Lalgudi, stated transportation has been a major issue.  He said it just adds to the high costs already incurred on cultivation. He stated private traders come to the banana plantations, saving on transportation costs. In addition, the processing centre is located at a distance away from plantations, another reason farmers prefer working with private traders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banana farmers
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp