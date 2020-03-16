STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP will send MLAs to Tamil Nadu Assembly soon: State chief Murugan

Murugan said that they are working without a break for the upliftment of the party and added that they are taking decisions through collaborative efforts within the party.  

Published: 16th March 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP cadre welcoming L Murugan, newly-elected president of party’s State unit, at Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “The BJP will send its MLA’s to the State Assembly by winning in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said newly-elected State President of the national party, L Murugan, here on Sunday.  Speaking to media persons at the Coimbatore International Airport, he said he came to Coimbatore due to the continuous attacks against functionaries of Hindu outfits.

“While the city police have arrested only a few persons in connection with the assault of Hindu Munnani functionary Anand, they are yet to nab others who are also involved in the assault. Likewise, no arrest has been made in another case in connection with the assault of another Hindu Munnani functionary Suryaprakash. Such incidents are continuing in the city and the police should not hesitate to take action against wrongdoers. Peace should prevail in Coimbatore." 

“The city police should also arrest the persons who have a connection with terrorists' organisations,” said the BJP State President.

When asked about how the BJP is preparing to face the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections, Murugan said that they are working without a break for the upliftment of the party and added that they are taking decisions through collaborative efforts within the party.  

“We will send MLA’s to the State Assembly by winning in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L Murugan BJP
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp