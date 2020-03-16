BJP will send MLAs to Tamil Nadu Assembly soon: State chief Murugan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “The BJP will send its MLA’s to the State Assembly by winning in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said newly-elected State President of the national party, L Murugan, here on Sunday. Speaking to media persons at the Coimbatore International Airport, he said he came to Coimbatore due to the continuous attacks against functionaries of Hindu outfits.

“While the city police have arrested only a few persons in connection with the assault of Hindu Munnani functionary Anand, they are yet to nab others who are also involved in the assault. Likewise, no arrest has been made in another case in connection with the assault of another Hindu Munnani functionary Suryaprakash. Such incidents are continuing in the city and the police should not hesitate to take action against wrongdoers. Peace should prevail in Coimbatore."

“The city police should also arrest the persons who have a connection with terrorists' organisations,” said the BJP State President.

When asked about how the BJP is preparing to face the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections, Murugan said that they are working without a break for the upliftment of the party and added that they are taking decisions through collaborative efforts within the party.

“We will send MLA’s to the State Assembly by winning in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he claimed.