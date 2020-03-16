STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chithirai expo likely to be held on private land

For over 50 years, the exhibition used to be organised on Tamukkam Ground.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: For the first time, the government Chithirai exhibition, part of the yearly Chithirai festival is likely to be held on a private land in Moondrumaavadi, known for hosting circus, prayer and political meetings.

For more than 50 years, the exhibition was being organised in the historical Tamukkam Ground. Owing to the construction of  Rs 45.55-crore-worth convention centre at Tamukkam under Smart City Mission, Madurai Corporation closed the ground for public conclaves from Sunday. However, many allege that the historical structure of Tamukkam will likely get damaged due the renovation works.

Row over the expo

Fifty years ago, the Chithirai exhibition was conducted by private players in Tamukkam ground, owned by Madurai Corporation, through tender process. However, owing to misappropriation of funds and illegal activities, the State government took control of organising the  exhibition, and now, it is being organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Speaking to TNIE, sources from DIPR said, "We initially had four alternate places - Gandhi Museum, World Tamil Sangam and the vacant lands in Mattuthavani and Moondrumaavadi. Gandhi Museum and World Tamil Sangam lack space for hosting amusements as there are more plantations in the campus. Though the vacant land in Mattuthavani is preferred, the civic body has recently constructed a platform there. As there are chances for the platform to get damaged during the exhibition, we are more likely to zero in on the 3.80 acre vacant private land at Moondumavadi."

Threat to Tamukkam?

Tamukkam Ground, one of the many historical spots in the city, that can accommodate nearly 1.5 lakh people was constructed during the regime of Rani Mangammal in 1670 AD. Yet it is not declared as a historical monument by State Archaeological department.

Speaking to TNIE, writer and professor Ambai Manivannan said, "Gandhi Museum was once the summer palace of Rani Mangammal and the Tamukkam ground a venue for hosting entertainment and sports events. With the construction of roads, we have already lost the connectivity between historical structures. The auditorium at Tamukkam is the leftovers of history now."

He further added that the civic body should consider the version of the public before taking up such projects. "Instead of demolishing the existing building to build a multipurpose convention centre, they should consider restoring it."

Department clears the air

As per the Archaeological Acts in India, any building that is declared as historical monument could not be re-modeled or restored without the permission of State Archaeology department.

A highly placed official at the department said that now the authorities of the temples under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department that are more than 100 years old have started seeking no objection certificates from State Archaeology Department even to conduct kumbabishekam. "It should further be extended to other monuments. There is a need for policy change," he said.

Responding to the allegations, City Engineer S Arasu said, "In the total 9 acres, we will demolish only the auditorium that is housed in 2.7 acres. Nearly 5 acres of the open ground will be retained. We will also expedite the works and finish it before the end of 2020, " he added.

