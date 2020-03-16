STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK calls for meet on March 29 to elect new general secretary after 43 years

While it is anticipated that current treasurer, Durai Murugan, is the front runner for the second most powerful position in the party, a few other senior leaders are also in the fray.

Published: 16th March 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 04:22 AM

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that surprised many insiders, DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the party general council would meet on March 29 to elect the new general secretary, a post held by K Anbazhagan for 43 years until his death, recently.

This has generated a lot of interest since a few within the party have voiced support for Kanimozhi, either for the general secretary or the treasurer post in case Durai Murugan is elected as the general secretary.

Meanwhile, a few party insiders, citing the preparations for internal polls to various posts, pointed out that election of general secretary is happening in quite unusual circumstances.

“The election for State leadership usually happens only after the lower-level functionaries are elected. The newly elected functionaries become the members of the general council and they in turn elect State leadership. This is the norm. The call for general council meeting when the internal elections are taking place has come as a surprise,” a party MLA said.

A few were of the opinion that urgency in convening the general council, the apex decision-making body of DMK,  and electing new general secretary could be to put a full stop to the rumours on who would get the coveted post.

Stalin’s statement asked the 1,600-odd members of the general council to attend the March 29 meeting without fail. However, an announcement on distribution of application forms for aspirants is yet to be made.

