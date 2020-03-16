STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK partyman shares defamatory content against government held

P Gowtham a resident of Ramanathapuram and AIADMK Area Secretary who is a member of the group lodged a complaint against Murugan for sharing the content.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK State General Council Member S Murugan was arrested in the city on Sunday for allegedly sharing defamatory content against Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani and the State government through WhatsApp.

He was booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act and was remanded for 15 days under judicial custody on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect, a resident of Angannan Layout on 80 Feet Road in Olympus near Ramanathapuram in city, had shared a defamatory content against the State government, Minister SP Velumani and his brother SP Anbarasan. He had reportedly received the content from one Ramamoorthy in his private chat and later allegedly shared it in a WhatsApp group named 'Olympus Nanbargal' on Saturday.

The same day, P Gowtham (24) a resident of Ramanathapuram and AIADMK Area Secretary who is a member of the group lodged a complaint against Murugan for sharing the content.

The Ramanathapuram police registered a case on Murugan under section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (b) (1) (Whoever makes circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of IPC and section 66 (E) (Punishment for violation of privacy) of IT Act. Murugan was remanded under judicial custody for 15 days on Saturday afternoon, said a police official.

Prior to his arrest, the DMK functionary was detained by the police at around 1 am on Sunday from his residence and was taken to Ramanathapuram police station.

Soon, a group of DMK cadre gathered in front of the police station who alleged that Murugan was arrested based on a false complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
defamatory content WhatsApp DMK SP Velumani
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp