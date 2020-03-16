STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Duraimurugan quits as DMK treasurer; to contest for general secretary post

The general secretary's post, the next after DMK President in the party hierarchy, is lying vacant following the death of K Anbazhagan who held it for 43 years.

Published: 16th March 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Duraimurugan addressing the gathering | special arrangement

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan has quit as its Treasurer to contest for the post of General Secretary, party chief M K Stalin said on Monday.

The general secretary's post, the next after DMK President in the party hierarchy, is lying vacant following the death of K Anbazhagan who held it for 43 years.

Anbazhagan (97), a close confidant of former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, died on March 7 following a brief illness.

Stalin had on Sunday announced that the party's highest decision-making body, the General Council, will meet on March 29 to elect Anbazhagan's successor.

On Monday, Stalin said Duraimurugan has informed him through a letter, his willingness to contest for the general secretary's post and has therefore quit as the DMK treasurer.

Subsequently, the March 29 general council will elect both a general secretary and treasurer, Stalin said and urged that all the members should attend without fail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Duraimurugan
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp