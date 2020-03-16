Duraimurugan quits as DMK treasurer; to contest for general secretary post

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan has quit as its Treasurer to contest for the post of General Secretary, party chief M K Stalin said on Monday.

The general secretary's post, the next after DMK President in the party hierarchy, is lying vacant following the death of K Anbazhagan who held it for 43 years.

Anbazhagan (97), a close confidant of former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, died on March 7 following a brief illness.

Stalin had on Sunday announced that the party's highest decision-making body, the General Council, will meet on March 29 to elect Anbazhagan's successor.

On Monday, Stalin said Duraimurugan has informed him through a letter, his willingness to contest for the general secretary's post and has therefore quit as the DMK treasurer.

Subsequently, the March 29 general council will elect both a general secretary and treasurer, Stalin said and urged that all the members should attend without fail.