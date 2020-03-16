STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four die, eight hurt as truck hits wall in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

All of them were returning to Aajipettai in Melvisharam after a trip to Panjapandavar Malai in Vellore district when the accident happened. 

Published: 16th March 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Four young men died and eight sustained injuries near Melvisharam in Arcot after the pickup truck they were travelling in rammed the compound wall of a tannery unit in the wee hours of Sunday.

All of them were returning to Aajipettai in Melvisharam after a trip to Panjapandavar Malai in Vellore district when the accident happened. 

According to a police source, A Aarif (20) was driving the truck on Melvisharam - Kathivadi road. 

The tragedy occurred when the vehicle was nearing Melvisharam, Aarif tried to apply the brake in order to negotiate a sharp turn.

However, he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the compound wall of the tannery. 

In the accident, all 12 men suffered injuries.

Some of them are critical, the police source said.

On information, police went to the spot and rushed the injured to the Walajah District Government Headquarters Hospital. Syed (20), Karimullah (19), Aleem (20), and Dubel (19) died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment.

Arcot Town police registered a case against the truck driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police source added. The men were working at tannery units in Ranipet district. Investigations are underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp