Four die, eight hurt as truck hits wall in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Four young men died and eight sustained injuries near Melvisharam in Arcot after the pickup truck they were travelling in rammed the compound wall of a tannery unit in the wee hours of Sunday.

All of them were returning to Aajipettai in Melvisharam after a trip to Panjapandavar Malai in Vellore district when the accident happened.

According to a police source, A Aarif (20) was driving the truck on Melvisharam - Kathivadi road.

The tragedy occurred when the vehicle was nearing Melvisharam, Aarif tried to apply the brake in order to negotiate a sharp turn.

However, he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the compound wall of the tannery.

In the accident, all 12 men suffered injuries.

Some of them are critical, the police source said.

On information, police went to the spot and rushed the injured to the Walajah District Government Headquarters Hospital. Syed (20), Karimullah (19), Aleem (20), and Dubel (19) died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment.

Arcot Town police registered a case against the truck driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police source added. The men were working at tannery units in Ranipet district. Investigations are underway.