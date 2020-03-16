Government to certify isolation wards in private hospitals

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Clearing the air on the role of private hospitals in handling patients infected with coronavirus, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Sunday said isolation wards in private institutions will have to be certified by the government.

Addressing media persons after inspecting arrangements at the MGMGH, Vijayabaskar said, “A team of government doctors and microbiologist will check if isolation wards in private hospitals adhere to guidelines issued by the government and approve them.”

Further, the minister said two corona testing labs would come up soon in Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli districts. Another four testing labs were in the pipeline.

On the number of corona cases in Tamil Nadu, he said four persons in Tiruchy were in isolation wards but they did not show symptoms of the disease. A 45-year-old man from Oman who tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai on February 28 would be discharged on Monday, he added.

District Collector S Sivarasu and hospital dean Dr. K Vanitha accompanied him.