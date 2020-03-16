POCSO Act: Man held in Coimbatore for sexually assaulting friend’s daughter

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man was, on Sunday, arrested under the Protection of children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the City Police for allegedly misbehaving with his friend’s 15-year-old daughter.

The suspect was identified as R Arunkumar from Ganeshapuram in Olympus in the city. He was working as a delivery man of an app-based food delivery firm, said the police. According to the police, Arunkumar was friends with the father of the minor who was allegedly sexually abused. He had often visited the latter’s house.

It is said that the suspect had sexually assaulted the minor when she was alone in her house and he had reportedly abused her several times. Recently, the girl revealed the matter to parents who, on Saturday, approached police for action against the perpetrator.