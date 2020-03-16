Spurned youth harasses girl with fake invite, held

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A youth was arrested on Sunday allegedly for creating a marriage invitation using the photo of a girl who turned down his proposal. Police said the 25-year-old victim, of Tiruchy, was studying engineering at a private college in Coimbatore. During her college days, S Vasudevan of Tirunelveli, who studied in the same college asked her out. Although she turned him down, he continued to send messages to her. After completing her studies the girl returned home.

After several failed attempts to contact her, Vasudevan forged a marriage invite with him and the girl’s photograph and circulated it. Based on her complaint, Cantonment AWPS arrested him.