Suspecting foul play, body of three-day-old girl exhumed in Tamil Nadu's Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: The body of a three-day-old baby was exhumed after village administrative official suspected foul play in its death.

Parents of the baby buried the baby in their garden allegedly after it died due to illness.

Sivasinga Perumal (40) and his wife Sangeetha (30) are daily wage labourers in Pothuravuthanpatti. The couple has two daughters.

Recently Sangeetha delivered their third child, which also happened to be a girl, at the PHC.

On Friday, the third day after its birth, the couple brought the baby to the PHC saying it fell sick. Seeing the baby critically ill, doctors referred it a private hospital in Kulithalai.

The baby was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital and the couple buried the body in their garden.

Neighbours raised suspicion over the couple’s act and informed Prabhu, the VAO who lodged a complaint in Potharavuthanpatti police station.

Police said the woman had tried to abort third pregnancy and are probing if they had killed the child.

On Sunday, the body was exhumed and sent to GH for postmortem.