DMK postpones general council due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party DMK has postponed all its scheduled programs till March 31 following the spread of COVID-19. DMK president MK Stalin stated in a press release issued on Monday midnight that all the scheduled party programs, including the general council of the party, are postponed till March 31.

And he further said, “The date for general council would be informed later”. In an earlier development, party treasurer Durai Murugan resigned from the post and will contest for the general secretary post. Sources said though Durai Murugan is likely to be elected unopposed, there are many contenders.