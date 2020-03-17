Aadhaar-at-night centre launched in Kumbakonam

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a first time in the country, an Aadhaar service centre, functioning at night was inaugurated at the Railway Mail Service (RMS) office in Kumbakonam on Monday.

Sumathi Ravichandran, Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchy said the centre would function from 5.20 pm to 4 am on all working days. Those who want to get new Aadhaar or make corrections could approach the centre with relevant documents. She pointed out that in the central region the Aadhaar service is being provided in all the 380 post offices. She further added this is the first time a night time Aadhaar service centre started functioning in the country.

Tiruchy central region has been in the top five regions in the country in providing best service. The first three awards for the best functioning post offices in Tamil Nadu were also clinched by the region, she added.