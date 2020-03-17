Auto spare parts sector hit hard due to corona

SOWMYAMANI By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Like many industries reeling under the effects of COVID-19, the auto parts and spares industry also has not been spared. Tiruchy, which houses several auto parts manufacturers and dealers, is facing the heat of the virus. Many of the spare parts are imported from China. With China not exporting anything since the past three months, many companies are now running out of supplies.

“Business is already dull due to slowdown. Dealers that import spare parts have had no supplies since the past three months. They are managing as of now but the full impact would be seen next month,” said Sivakumaran, president, Trichy Auto Parts Dealers’ Association.

Customers are also bearing the brunt. “There was a problem with my engine and I had to get several other parts changed in my car. I ended up paying a lot more than usual because of short supply,” said Manish, a Tiruchy resident. Not just importers, exporters are also effected. Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt Ltd, is one such manufacturer. “We have faced a 30% loss this month,” said a Rane official.