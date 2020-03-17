STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Auto spare parts sector hit hard due to corona

Like  many industries reeling under the effects of COVID-19, the auto parts and spares industry also has not been spared.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Automobile manufacturers have begun paying top dollar for emergency delivery of crucial parts from China, including turbochargers, EV batteries, etc

For representational purposes.

By SOWMYAMANI
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Like many industries reeling under the effects of COVID-19, the auto parts and spares industry also has not been spared. Tiruchy, which houses several auto parts manufacturers and dealers, is facing the heat of the virus. Many of the spare parts are imported from China. With China not exporting anything since the past three months, many companies are now running out of supplies.

“Business is already dull due to slowdown. Dealers that import spare parts have had no supplies since the past three months. They are managing as of now but the full impact would be seen next month,” said Sivakumaran, president, Trichy Auto Parts Dealers’ Association.

Customers are also bearing the brunt. “There was a problem with my engine and I had to get several other parts changed in my car. I ended up paying a lot more than usual because of short supply,” said Manish, a Tiruchy resident. Not just importers, exporters are also effected. Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt Ltd, is one such manufacturer. “We have faced a 30% loss this month,” said a Rane official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Automobile sector
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp