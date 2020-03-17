STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bill to amend recruitment rules for Tamil medium students in govt jobs tabled

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar introduced the Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Appointment on preferential basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday introduced a Bill to effect a significant change in the criteria for 20 per cent reservation for candidates who studied in Tamil medium in direct recruitment to government services. So far, it was sufficient if the candidate had completed the basic educational qualification for any particular job in Tamil medium, for availing this reservation. Hereafter, the candidate should complete his/her studies in Tamil medium, up to the educational qualification prescribed for direct recruitment in State services.

According to the changes proposed,  in cases where SSLC is prescribed as the educational qualification, one should have studied up to SSLC through Tamil medium of instruction.  In cases where a higher secondary course is prescribed as educational qualification, one should have studied SSLC and Higher Secondary Course through Tamil medium. 

Similarly, in cases where a diploma is prescribed as the qualification, one should have studied SSLC and the diploma through Tamil medium of instruction or if the diploma is obtained after completion of higher secondary course then one should have studied SSLC, Higher Secondary course and the diploma through Tamil medium. Similar conditions have been set for jobs that require degree or postgraduate degree as educational qualifications. 

Within a few hours after the Bill was introduced, PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the move recalling that on January 11 last year, he demanded that the 20 percent reservation should be provided only if the candidate has completed his studies in Tamil medium from school level upto college. “The State government has fulfilled yet another demand put forth by the PMK,” he said.

Assembly announcements

Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, SP Velumani made a host of announcements in the Assembly on Monday

Chennai

Rs 45 crore for construction of seven foot overbridges with escalators
 Garbage in Perungudi dumpyard will be cleared using biomining process and 200 acres of land will be recovered
 Feasibility study for construction of complexes for street vendors under progress
 Greywater recycling projects worth Rs 8 crore taken up

Rs 20 crore has been allocated for construction of a water park and exhibition at Villivakkam

