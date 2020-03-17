Bomb hurled at ex-MLA's house

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Unidentified assailants hurdled low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) at the house of former DMK MLA V Velusamy at Anna Nagar East Cross Street in Madurai on Monday. No casualty or property loss was reported.

Speaking to Express, Velusamy said that the incident happened around 2.20 pm when he was inside the house along with his wife Rajathi and son-in-law Dr Suresh. The family members came out after hearing an explosion.

The former MLA said the assailants, believed to be bike-borne, threw the bomb over a seven-foot-tall gate from the street. Velusamy claimed ignorance to the motive as he "had no enemies both inside and outside the party".

Sources said the house was not under CCTV surveillance, but they were sifting footage from the surrounding area. Forensic experts and a dog squad were pressed into action.

Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) E Karthick inspected the spot. A police personnel said that the bomb was made by stuffing explosives into a box, which was connected to a battery. The debris of the explosive were recovered by the bomb detection and disposal squad. The Anna Nagar police registered a case.