Coronavirus: Two suspects from Qatar, Australia isolated

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons who returned from Qatar and Australia were admitted to the isolation ward of Government Kanniyakumari Medical College and Hospital on Monday over suspicion of coronavirus infection.

The Qatar returnee arrived in the district on Sunday, and the Australia returnee reached the district, via Kochi in Kerala, on March 8, said sources. Samples have been taken from them and sent to Medical College in Tirunelveli for tests.

Similarly, a Srivilliputhur- based woman, who returned from Kerala, was admitted to Government Srivilliputhur Hospital with symptoms of fever and cough on Monday. According to sources, Sunantha (27), a professor working in Kollam reached Mamsapuram village via Kozhikode on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, the suspected patient approached Srivilliputhur hospital with complaints of fever, cough and cold. “Since she returned from Kerala, we kept her in isolation ward,” said hospital sources. Joint Director of Health Services Manoharan said that she does not have breathlessness or other major symptoms, but they have kept her under observation as a precautionary measure.