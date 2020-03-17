STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filming to stop from March 19, says FEFSI

A review meeting will be convened on March 25, and FEFSI will take further decisions based on the situation. 

Published: 17th March 2020 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RK Selvamani, the president of Film Employees Federation of South India, announced on Monday that all members of the association will stop filming from March 19. Selvamani said, “Till yesterday, we were not prepared for such a dramatic step. However, in the face of the COVID-19, loss of money is irrelevant. That’s why we have decided to stop shooting from March 19.”

A review meeting will be convened on March 25, and FEFSI will take further decisions based on the situation. “Labour cost for all film actors would amount to about Rs 1 crore and for serial actors to about Rs 50 lakh. The technicians’ labour cost would easily amount to Rs 5 crore Rs 10 crore. Producers are going to take a huge hit,”

Selvamani added. When asked if the industry will be able to manage such loss, Selvamani said, “This is a worldwide crisis and we have to do our part. We want to help the government.”

