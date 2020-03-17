Coronavirus: Madras HC to take up only urgent cases for next three weeks

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will be taking up only urgent cases for hearing from March 18 for the next three weeks. The move, initiated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also applies to the Madurai Bench. A decision in this regard was taken at an emergency meeting convened by Chief Justice AP Sahi on Monday, with companion judges, judicial officers, and office bearers of bar associations. The norms to decide the urgency of a case will be the same as what is followed during vacation sittings. Motion cases (new cases or cases which are at the admission stage) would also be heard by judges concerned.

Advocates have been instructed to inform their parties not to come to the court campuses, and entry passes would not be issued for the next three weeks. Canteens and tea shops on the campuses are also likely to be closed, say sources. “Mediation and Reconciliation Centre would also be closed. Bar associations have also requested their members to put bar offices and libraries to minimal use,” said an advocate practising at Madurai Bench.

Meanwhile, at the Assembly, legislators had to undergo a thermal screening at the entrance before being allowed inside. Speaker P Dhanapal announced that starting Monday afternoon, permission given to visitors to watch the proceedings would be suspended until further notice.