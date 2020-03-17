Infection scare forces traffic cops to shun breathalysers

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Police have stopped using breathalysers to test drivers suspected of drunk driving. Instead, the suspects would be sent to government hospitals for blood test.

An order to this effect was issued recently.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruchy Police Commissioner V Varadaraju said, “Following the COVID-19 panic, as a precautionary measure, all officers in the district have been asked to surrender breathalyser machines to the commissioner’s office. There are 24 machines in the district. After they have been cleaned, they would be temporarily kept in the commissioner’s office. As it requires blowing for testing blood alcohol levels, the step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of people and police. We would return to the conventional method of taking the suspected drunk driver to the GH for testing. Breathalysers would be distributed once the virus threat passes.”

He added all police stations are equipped with sanitisers and liquid handwash. Those on patrol and bandobust duty, traffic beat have been directed to wear face masks. A senior police officer stated that though all other precautionary measures can be followed, wearing masks while controlling a large crowd could be difficult.