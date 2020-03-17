STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Kidnapped girl’ decides to go with family

On Saturday, she had surrendered at the Mettur All Women’s Police station along with her lawyer and was lodged at a home in Bhavani in Erode.  

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 23-year-old caste Hindu girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by her family members for marrying a Dalit boy, appeared before the Salem District Court on Monday and said that she wanted to reunite with the family. On Monday, the girl, J Ilamathi (23) from Kuruppanaickenpalayam in Erode, appeared before Principal District Judge Kumaraguru and denied of having kidnapped by her relatives. She asked the judge to reunite her with the family.

Police said, J Ilamathi eloped with her lover P Selvam (26), a Dalit from Goundhapadi in Erode after her parents opposed their relationship,

Later, a Dravidar Kazhagam Viduthalai leader Eshawaran helped them get married. After they were allegedly kidnapped by the relatives, Selvam filed a case claiming that her relatives kidnapped his wife. However, days after, Ilamathi surrendered and desired to reunite with her family.

