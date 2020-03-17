Kid’s plea to trace mother, sibling

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The grievance redressal meeting on Monday was a little unusual for the participants when a kid turned up to submit a petition to find his missing mother and brother. You might wonder why this is so unusual except when you find out that this ‘kid’ is actually a baby goat!

Making this move to get the attention of officials definitely worked as hundreds of people gathered inside the collector’s office to look at the baby goat.

The kid was wearing a placard with the message, “My Mother and brother have gone missing, please find them.” When it took its first steps towards the meeting, people at the office took its videos like proud parents.

The rearer of the baby goat, Saravanan, said, “I rear goats for a living in Woraiyur. Recently, three persons came on a bike and stole two of my goats.

Despite filing a complaint with the local police station, no action was taken. So, I brought the baby goat whose mother and brother were stolen, to submit the petition.”

After Collector S Sivarasu assured Saravanan to look into the issue, the baby goat left the venue.