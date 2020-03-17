Leader’s ‘hands-on’ initiative appreciated

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as there have been State-sponsored awareness drives on safeguarding oneself against COVID-19, an elected panchayat president has gone the extra mile. His ‘hands-on’ initiative has been receiving a good response from people of the village and those who visit the area.

As experts have been advocating washing hands with soap as an important component of preventing the spread of the infection, government agencies have been raising awareness among the public. However, M Rahamathullah, president of Senthalaivayal panchayat in Sethubavachathiram panchayat union, has arranged for running water and soap at the bus stand for those coming to the village and those leaving to wash their hands. He has erected a banner at the bus stand with pictures depicting the way to protect oneself from infection.

Under the banner, three taps with running water have been arranged. Moreover, three small plastic holders with boxes of soap water to wash hands have been placed. The initiative was introduced on Sunday. Rahamathullah said there has been a good response from the public. “On Sunday itself, one litre of liquid as used by the passengers coming to the village and going out,” he said.

The liquid soap liquid is being bought from the panchayat president’s own funds.