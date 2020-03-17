STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notices at Tenkasi collectorate spread fake cure for viral disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that 'there is no evidence that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus disease.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:32 AM

Notice pasted at the Tenkasi collectorate | Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

TENKASI: While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that 'there is no evidence that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus disease', the Tenkasi collectorate staff have pasted multiple notices, which stated that 'boiled garlic and water could cure the disease', at the grievance-redress meeting hall here on Monday. The notices bear the message, which is also being forwarded in social media, especially via mobile phone users.

The message in the notices advises people to boil eight cloves of garlic in seven cups of water and consume both to get cured of the coronavirus disease. "A chinese doctor has proven the method, which has benefitted several patients. Please share the message to all of your contacts," reads the notices, which were pasted at 15 places in the meeting hall.

Collector G K Arun Sundar Thayalan instructed the officials to remove the notices once TNIE brought the matter to his attention. He said that he had not ordered the specific notices to be pasted.

The WHO has issued an advisory, in public interest, stating that 'garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the disease'.

Fake message claims monkeys, residents infected

Besides, several fake messages, claiming that the coronavirus disease has infected the residents in Tenkasi, Alangulam, Pullukattuvalasai and a few other towns, and the monkeys in Courtallam, were being forwarded in the social media. Superintendent of Police Sugunasingh said that he would discuss with the district administration on the action to be taken against those spreading the fake messages.

TAGS
coronavirus WHO boiled garlic
