Problems faced by the villagers are out in the 'open'

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In this day and age where technology rules everything, there are several villages where people continue to live without basic amenities. Among those ill-starred people are residents of Keezh Chithirai Chavadi at Uliyampalayam village in Coimbatore. They have been struggling without basic amenities for many years now.

With the district administration spreading awareness among people about using toilets to ensure cleanliness, there is no public toilet facility available in the village.

The village is located about three-km from the corporation limit. It comes under Dhaliyur town panchayat. Nearly 45 families live in the village and except a few, most are coolie workers.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sanjeev, a resident, said, "We have been urging the officials of Dhaliyur town panchayat to create basic facilities such as storm water drainage, common toilets, etc, at out village. We have submitted petitions many a time regarding the same. But, they have not responded citing the fact that they are not educated."

"Six months ago, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani came to the village for a government function. We spoke to him about there being no public toilets and the minister instructed Dhaliyur panchayat officials to construct the toilets for the people. After three months, the officials started the construction work but it never got completed. It is all due to the negligence of officials," he added.

V Kumar, another resident, said, "As no there is public toilet facility here, open defecation still exists. One cannot attend nature's call during night for fear of getting bitten by a snake."

"Sometimes, a few youth who live nearby places create ruckus in an inebriated state. Since there is no safety to women and children, I borrowed some cash and constructed a toilet at my home," he stated.

Noting that not everyone can construct a toilet like him, Kumar wanted officials to get cracking and finish the public restroom construction works.

Other issues such as there being no stormwater drains in the village and improper maintenance of the graveyard present there by panchayat officials, are among the long list of things that residents want provided or rectified.

Dhaliyur Town Panchayat Executive Officer (in-charge) J Felix said, "We will resume toilet construction work and it will be completed soon. We will take steps to provide the subsidy amount to the beneficiaries who have not received it so far."