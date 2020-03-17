Social distancing is your best bet, say experts

OMJASVINM D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : What is social distancing? It does not necessarily mean complete isolation, but maintaining at least 1 metre distance from anyone coughing or sneezing, says the WHO. P Sampath, the joint director of Public Health Department says it’s advisable to maintain 3-metre distance. “It’s best to avoid meetings and group prayers. Those who show symptoms should confine themselves at home for at least 15 days and seek medical attention,’’ says Sampath.

A recent study published in the Centre for Infectious Disease and Research Policy highlights that COVID-19 could simply spread through breathing and does not necessarily require coughing by the infected person. City Health Officer M Jagadeesan says it’s best to avoid tourist spots like beaches and malls. “Touching a surface where an infected person has touched too can facilitate the virus spreading.”