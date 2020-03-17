Virus leaves auto spares sector tottering

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Like many industries reeling under the effects of COVID-19, the auto parts and spares industry also has not been spared. Tiruchy, which houses several auto parts manufacturers and dealers, is facing the heat of the virus. Many of the spare parts are imported from China. With China not exporting anything over the last three months, many companies are out of supplies.

“Business is already dull due to the slowdown. Dealers that import spare parts have had no supplies since the past three months. They are managing as of now but the full impact of not having enough supplies would be seen next month when most people would run out,” said Sivakumaran, president, Trichy Auto Parts Dealers’ Association (TAPDA).

Customers are also bearing the brunt as prices of existing spare parts have been increased. “There was a problem with my engine and I had to get several other parts changed in my car after an accident. I ended up paying a lot more than usual because of short supply,” said Manish, a Tiruchy resident.

Not just importers, exporters are also affected, especially those exporting to Europe. Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt Ltd, is one such manufacturer. “We export seat-belts and airbags to European countries, which has taken a beating now. We have faced a 30 per cent loss this month and are bracing ourselves for bigger losses next month. We also depend on China for spares. We have inventory till April, but after that it is going to greatly affect our manufacturing,” said a senior Rane official.

“The automobile industry is already reeling under the effects of a slowdown. Everyone who is using Chinese machines are facing problems in getting spare parts,” said N Kanagasabapathy, former president of Tiruchirappalli District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association.