STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

West Zone borders fortified, says IGP

Following an intelligence alert on a possible infiltration of extremists into Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states, all inter-state border districts under the West Zone have been fortified.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following an intelligence alert on a possible infiltration of extremists into Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states, all inter-state border districts under the West Zone have been fortified.
While the district rural police have beefed up security with armed police force at all the 14 check posts on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the city police have intensified vehicle checks in their jurisdiction by deploying additional police personnel in the night hours.

According to the district police officials, around 170 armed police personnel have been deployed to the 14 inter-state border check posts to man the area in two shifts.

IG west zone K Periaiah said, "We have alerted all the 46 border check posts across the western region, covering all gateways to Kerala and Karnataka. We have deployed the personnel on 5 +1 (armed police) basis each in two shifts at every check post. Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode and Krishnagiri are on high alert."

Meanwhile, separate force has been deputed to a few check posts, where the Health Department has posted its teams to screen people for coronavirus symptoms, he added.

"We have not received any alert on any specific organization. This is an effort to ensure precautionary measures are taken to avoid any untoward situation in the State," Periaiah said.

Based on the alert, the city police held a meeting with hoteliers, lodge owners and omnibus owners two days ago and instructed them to not offer services without verifying the customer's ID proofs. They were also asked to ensure CCTV surveillance on their premises; omnibus owners were asked to check parcels before accepting orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
extremists infiltration
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp