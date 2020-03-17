West Zone borders fortified, says IGP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following an intelligence alert on a possible infiltration of extremists into Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states, all inter-state border districts under the West Zone have been fortified.

While the district rural police have beefed up security with armed police force at all the 14 check posts on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the city police have intensified vehicle checks in their jurisdiction by deploying additional police personnel in the night hours.

According to the district police officials, around 170 armed police personnel have been deployed to the 14 inter-state border check posts to man the area in two shifts.

IG west zone K Periaiah said, "We have alerted all the 46 border check posts across the western region, covering all gateways to Kerala and Karnataka. We have deployed the personnel on 5 +1 (armed police) basis each in two shifts at every check post. Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode and Krishnagiri are on high alert."

Meanwhile, separate force has been deputed to a few check posts, where the Health Department has posted its teams to screen people for coronavirus symptoms, he added.

"We have not received any alert on any specific organization. This is an effort to ensure precautionary measures are taken to avoid any untoward situation in the State," Periaiah said.

Based on the alert, the city police held a meeting with hoteliers, lodge owners and omnibus owners two days ago and instructed them to not offer services without verifying the customer's ID proofs. They were also asked to ensure CCTV surveillance on their premises; omnibus owners were asked to check parcels before accepting orders.