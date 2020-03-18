2 ganja peddlers held for murdering friend, 5 more booked

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: An 18-year-old engineering programme dropout was murdered and his body was buried by a gang of ganja peddlers he had been friends with following a misunderstanding of a gang member. Cuddalore police arrested two youth and registered cases against five more persons in connection with the murder.

According to police sources, Jaivin Joseph is the son of Pratiba and Dinesh Benjamin, residents of KV Tex street of Old Town (OT) here. He quit his engineering and has been staying with parents. They filed a complaint with OT police on March 6 saying that their son had been missing since March 4. Police registered a case and a two teams under Cuddalore Deputy superintendent of police Shanti were set up to trace the boy.

“Joseph left home for meeting his friends at around 1.15 in the midnight on March 4. In his call records, we noticed that he made frequent calls to two of his friends. We took them for inquiry and the two confessed to killing the boy and burying his body at an empty ground at Kudikadu,” said police.

The duo -- G Vijay (21) of OT and G Prabakaran (27) of Karikadu -- were arrested on Tuesday. Based on the statements of the accused, the buried body was exhumed on Tuesday, and an autopsy was held in the presence of police, Tahsildar Selva Kumar and forensic experts. Police have launched a search for five other accused.