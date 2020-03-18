Affair out in the open: Wife strangles hubby to death with help of her lover

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: When 35-year-old R Rajkumar had warned his wife (27) for having an affair with his ‘friend’ he never thought he will be killed. On Tuesday Latha (27) was arrested along with her lover, M Ranjith (25) for strangling Rajkumar to death.

Rajkumar a private bus driver returned to his home from work on Monday night. By then his wife and his friend Ranjith had already plotted a plan to kill him. That night with Latha’s help Ranjith sneaked into the house and the duo strangled Rajkumar to death, said police. On Tuesday morning, Latha informed the neighbours and her relatives that Rajkumar had died.

When they enquired, she gave evasive replies and finally said he died of a heart attack. But the relatives found some injury marks on the body. They suspected her of the murder and informed police, added cops.

Police rushed to the spot. SP S Jeyakumar interrogated Latha.

On suspicion Latha was taken to police station for inquiry where she confessed to killing Rajkumar with the help of Ranjith. Latha said, “Ranjith is a friend of Rajkumar. My husband came to know about our affair and he warned us. So we decided to kill him.”