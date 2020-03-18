Anganwadi workers deliver dry rations to children

By Express News Service

KARUR: Anganwadi officials along with the district child development project officer began distribution of dry rations at children’s doorsteps on Tuesday.

In Krishnarayapuram, child development project officer distributed rations in Veerarakiyam. Instead of cooked food, anganwadi officials distributed ingredients needed to prepare food for the next 15 days. The ration included Rice, dhal, vegetables, eggs, multivitamin porridge powder (sathumavu), oil, channa, etc. The items and a timetable of the menu were delivered to children in front of their family members.

A total of 1,069 schools, 18 colleges, 1,052 anganwadi centres, 13 cinema halls, 25 public parks, 165 TASMAC bars, 40 private bars and resorts, government museums and playground are shut in the district. People can contact helpline numbers 1077 or 04324-255340 to seek help on COVID-19.