‘Animal sciences institute’s opening benefited farmers’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism over conducting a grand function during the inauguration of an animal sciences institute in Salem district last month, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the event was organised to benefit farmers and veterinary students.

During a House debate, DMK legislator T Udhayasuriyan had questioned the rationale behind conducting the function on the sidelines of inaugurating the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Live Stock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal. Instead of organising such events the government should take steps to provide fodder to cattle farmers, he said. Responding, Palaniswami said the function was aimed at bringing modern machinery and equipment to the farmers’ doors.

Taking steps to rescue fishers: Min

Chennai: Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the state government was taking steps to rescue the fishermen stranded in Iran. Responding to a query by Congress member S Rajesh Kumar over the issue, Jayakumar said the state government had taken up the issue of more than 300 fishermen of the country, including fishermen of Tamil Nadu, with the External Affairs ministry, and the authorities of Indian Embassy in had met the stranded fishermen.

‘Will honour Pachaiyappa Mudaliar’

Chennai: Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Tuesday stated that the State government would honour Pachaiyappa Mudaliar (1754-1794), well known for his charitable activities, particularly in the field of education and religious matters. Raju said he would speak to the chief minister about building a memorial and organising a government function in Mudaliar’s honour.” The Pachaiyappa’s Central Institution is the first non-British-financed education institution in South India,” the minister recalled.

CM tells DMK to raise issue in lok sabha

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asked DMK MLAs to instruct their party MPs in Lok Sabha to raise the demand for providing special passes to cattle farmers living near forest areas, to graze their livestock. During a debate in the Assembly, DMK legislator T Udhayasuriyan asked the state government to take adequate steps to get Centre’s permission to provide passes to cattle farmers, by using “their close relationship” with the Union government. Responding, the chief minister said, “You (Opposition) have 38 MPs in the Lok Sabha. Hence, you should instruct your MPs to raise the matter in Parliament.”

Rs 5.97 cr earmarked to tackle pest infesting coconut trees’

Chennai: Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that Rs 5.97 crore would be allocated for containing the spread of Rugose Spiralling Whitefly (RSW), which has been wreaking havoc on coconut trees and vegetable crops. An amount of Rs 2,100 per hectare would be earmarked where the infestation is high and Rs 1,900 per hectare to contain attack on vegetables. Steps akin to those taken for containing the Fall Armyworm on maize crop would be followed for eliminating the RSW.