STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Animal sciences institute’s opening benefited farmers’

Responding, Palaniswami said the function was aimed at bringing modern machinery and equipment to the farmers’ doors.

Published: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin disinfecting his hands while entering Assembly following novel coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism over conducting a grand function during the inauguration of an animal sciences institute in Salem district last month, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the event was organised to benefit farmers and veterinary students.

During a House debate, DMK legislator T Udhayasuriyan had questioned the rationale behind conducting the function on the sidelines of inaugurating the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Live Stock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal. Instead of organising such events the government should take steps to provide fodder to cattle farmers, he said. Responding, Palaniswami said the function was aimed at bringing modern machinery and equipment to the farmers’ doors.

Taking steps to rescue fishers: Min
Chennai: Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the state government was taking steps to rescue the fishermen stranded in Iran. Responding to a query by Congress member S Rajesh Kumar over the issue, Jayakumar said the state government had taken up the issue of more than 300 fishermen of the country, including fishermen of Tamil Nadu, with the External Affairs ministry, and the authorities of Indian Embassy in had met the stranded fishermen.

‘Will honour Pachaiyappa Mudaliar’
Chennai: Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Tuesday stated that the State government would honour Pachaiyappa Mudaliar (1754-1794), well known for his charitable activities, particularly in the field of education and religious matters. Raju said he would speak to the chief minister about building a memorial and organising a government function in Mudaliar’s honour.” The Pachaiyappa’s Central Institution is the first non-British-financed education institution in South India,” the minister recalled. 

CM tells DMK to raise issue in lok sabha
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asked DMK MLAs to instruct their party MPs in Lok Sabha to raise the demand for providing special passes to cattle farmers living near forest areas, to graze their livestock. During a debate in the Assembly, DMK legislator T Udhayasuriyan asked the state government to take adequate steps to get Centre’s permission to provide passes to cattle farmers, by using “their close relationship” with the Union government. Responding, the chief minister said, “You (Opposition) have 38 MPs in the  Lok Sabha. Hence, you should instruct your MPs to raise the matter in Parliament.”

Rs 5.97 cr earmarked to tackle pest infesting coconut trees’
Chennai: Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that Rs 5.97 crore would be allocated for containing the spread of Rugose Spiralling Whitefly (RSW), which has been wreaking havoc on coconut trees and vegetable crops. An amount of Rs 2,100 per hectare would be earmarked where the infestation is high and Rs 1,900 per hectare to contain attack on vegetables. Steps akin to those taken for containing the Fall Armyworm on maize crop would be followed for eliminating the RSW. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp