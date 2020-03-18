STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bricks excavated in Keezhadi has aluminium content

He said that the phase VI of excavation that began on February 19, 2020 identified the continuation of the brick structure unearthed in earlier phase.

Workers engaged in digging ring wells at Keezhadi excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Though the brick structure excavated in Keezhadi is similar to that in Harappa and Mohenjo Daro, the bricks here have aluminium content, said Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archeology K Pandiarajan on Sunday. 

He said that the phase VI of excavation that began on February 19, 2020 identified the continuation of the brick structure unearthed in earlier phase. Six burial urns have also been excavated in Konthagai village in phase VI.  The minister said that the State Archeology department has started excavations in three cluster villages of Keezhadi - Keezhadi, Kondhagai and Agaram and the excavations at Manalur would start in two weeks. He was inspecting the Keezhadi culture villages along with Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G Bhaskaran on Sunday. 

The minister also said that he would inaugurate excavation works in Adichanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district on March 22 and that in Kodumanal in Erode district in a week. “The state archeology department has requested the ASI to release the Adichanallur report If they delay the release of the complete report, the State government will take steps to release the interm report,” he added.

CM to bhoomi puja of Keezhadi museum
CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will perform bhoomi puja for the construction of onsite museum in Keezhadi. He noted that 15,000 artefacts, including 8,000 issued by ASI, will be exhibited there.

Keezhadi
