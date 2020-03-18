Coronavirus: Liquor bars to be closed from tomorrow in Puducherry

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that all liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow.

"All liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theatres have been closed from today," Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

Earlier the state government had prohibited pilgrims to take bath in the sanctum sanctorum of Thirunallar Saneeswaran temple in Karaikal.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 151.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.