Covid 19 scare: 19 crore eggs stagnant in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: With the nation grappling with issues related to COVID-19, various industries are suffering in the country. One such industry to face the crisis is the poultry industry. With rumours spreading that the bird flu is spreading, people who are scared by the COVID-19 epidemic are avoiding consumption of meat and eggs.

The Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society (TNEPFMS) reported that the industry is facing `8 crore in losses, every day. The threat of coronavirus outbreak across the world has led to stagnation of over 19 crore eggs in the Namakkal zone alone.

Speaking to media persons after conducting a review meeting with poultry farmers on Tuesday in Namakkal, he added that, "Due to bird flu in Mysore of Karnataka and Kerala, we could not transport eggs to other states. On the other hand, because of leave, the supply of eggs for schools is affected as well. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the public was in a panic over-consuming egg. As a result, 19 crore eggs are stagnant in the Namakkal zone. However, we have been involving in direct sales in many villages."

"As of now, we plan to store eggs in cold storage. Few poultry farmers are asking the National Egg Coordination Committee to give subsidy for the egg. Its chairman only can decide to provide a subsidy," he added.

He also explains the ground reality that, "Poultry farmers struggle to get bank loans in this worse situation to tackle the heavy loss owing to the worldwide outbreak. When bird flu affected in 2006, we approached bankers who offered sufficient loans with low interest to save the poultry industry and farmers' livelihood. Like this, we decided to meet bankers seeking to provide new loans. If the bankers extend the repayment period for existing loans, we are able to breathe and avoid mental agonies."

He pointed out that they are planning to meet Chief Minister and request to sort out all the ongoing problems and state government must take measures to prevent fake and false news spreading in social media.

According to him, the state government is spending more money on people's welfare schemes. Like this, the government may create awareness among the people that there would be no effect in eating chicken or egg. He worried, if the situation continues, there will be a chance to close over 50 per cent poultry farms in the zone, within a short span.

Earlier, while addressing the poultry farmers' meeting, NECC chairman P Selvaraj has predicted that the future would be very worst. So, NECC planned to fix a flat rate of Rs 2 per egg.

During the meeting, poultry farmers made an announcement that, if someone proves that the Coronavirus is spreading through egg and chicken, they are ready to give them Rs 1 crore prize money immediately. Besides, NECC should also give more advertisements to promote the egg business in the state.