Elephant calf rescued, reunited with mother

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A team of forest officials successfully rescued a one-year-old elephant calf that fell into a water tank near Rayar Ootru in the Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range, on Monday evening. Later, the calf was reunited with its mother.

According to sources, the calf had come along with its herd to quench its thirst and unexpectedly slipped into the water tank located at around 6.45 pm on Monday.

Upon receiving information from locals, officials from the forest department rushed to the spot and engaged in rescue operations after driving the herd into the forest.

Speaking to TNIE, Forest Range Officer S Suresh said, "The tank was constructed by the forest department to provide drinking water to wild animals. An earthmover was used to demolish part of the tank to pave way for the calf to come out. Our staff entered the tank to help the calf get out safely since it was unable to run free on its own. The earthmover was also used in our efforts to persuade the animal to come out of the water tank."

The forest ranger said the rescue operation took two hours in total and added that 25 staff were involved in the operations.

"The calf was reunited with its mother at around 7.55 pm. We monitored the animals till Tuesday morning," Suresh added.