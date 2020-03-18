Even death didn’t keep them apart

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A nonagenarian couple died within hours of the spouse passing away, spreading a pall of gloom in a village near Sendurai on Tuesday.

Chinnasamy (98) and Rasambaal (91) lived in a tile-roof house at Vizhuppanankurichi village.

The couple’s home was on their farmland and their son Namachivayam (58) lived nearby with his family. Their daughter Pattammal (69) is married and resides outside the village.

Until a few years ago the couple had been taking care of the land along with their son, where they grew cashew. Two months ago, Chinnasamy’s health deteriorated and he was bedridden. He died and she passed away 30 minutes later. The funeral was held on Tuesday and husband and wife were buried next to each other.