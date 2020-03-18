Isolation wards in two private hospitals in Tiruchy
Published: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM
TIRUCHY: The district administration has roped in private players in the fight to contain spread of COVID-19. Two leading hospitals in the city have been authorised to set up isolation wards. This will be in addition to isolation wards at government hospitals in Srirangam and Manapparai. One isolation ward is already functioning at MGMGH, and another is getting ready.