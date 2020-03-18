Learner’s Licenses will not be issued till Mar 31
New Learner’s Licenses (LLR) will not be issued at the Regional Transport Offices till March 31, announced Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday.
CHENNAI: New Learner’s Licenses (LLR) will not be issued at the Regional Transport Offices till March 31, announced Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday. He said the decision was made to avoid crowding at RTOs, as a part of COVID-19 precautionary measures. However, renewal of licenses will continue.