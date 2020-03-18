Man takes daughter to forest and rapes her, held

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 43-year-old man was arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his minor daughter here on Monday. According to the Attur police, The man, a history-sheeter, from Attur took his 17-year-old daughter to a forest in January and raped her.

He threatened her daughter with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident. However, she informed her mother and later her mother and two daughters fled from home.

However, someone informed the girl’s relative about the incident and they filed a complaint before Attur police. The police later traced the trio on Saturday. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 5 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated sexual assault)) of POCSO Act and arrested him.

