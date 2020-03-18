No foul play behind fire accident inside beedi godown: CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flaying the Opposition for trying to portray accidents as criminal incidents, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday refuted Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan’s allegation of foul play behind a major fire that destroyed the stock inside a beedi godown near Jolarpettai on Monday.

It was indeed an accidental fire and no one has lodged any complaint with the police, said Palaniswami while refuting some reports that petrol bombs were hurled at the place.

The godown fire at Chinnakodiyur village had destroyed 30 beedi leaved bundles worth Rs 70,000. Palaniswami said such accidents happened even during DMK’s rule. It may be noted that two brothers of Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani are shareholders of the beedi godown.