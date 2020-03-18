STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need for Kamal to appear at EVP: Court

Published: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has exempted actor Kamal Haasan from appearing at the EVP city on Wednesday for police investigation into the recent accident that took place during the shooting of Indian 2 movie. The Chennai police had summoned the actor to appear at the shooting spot as a part of their investigation and to reenact the incident.

The actor’s petition in the High Court alleged that the police are summoning him only with the intention of harassing him. His counsel argued that the actor had already appeared before the investigating officer and shared all he knows about the accident that took place on February 19.

The State public prosecutor M Mohamed Riyaz submitted that the crane used during the mishap could hold only 900 kgs, but was overloaded with more than 2,000 kgs. And that, for a proper investigation into the case, presence of all the witnesses is important and the actor cannot seek exemption.

However, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, after hearing both the arguments on Tuesday exempted the actor from appearing in the EVP city on Wednesday and said that he can instead appear at the Central Crime Branch office in the city for any investigations in future.

