NRI seeks action against ‘him testing positive’ rumour
Published: 18th March 2020 05:43 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:43 AM | A+A A-
NAGAPATTINAM: A 35-year-old NRI from Vedaranyam has petitioned the Collector and demanded legal action against those who spread a rumour he got tested and was found with coronavirus. M Ibrahimsha returned from Saudi Arabia earlier this month and alleged harassment and mental anguish caused by the false news he had contracted coronavirus. ENS