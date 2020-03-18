STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NRI seeks action against rumours on his coronavirus test

A 35-year-old NRI from Vedaranyam has petitioned the District Collector and demanded legal action against those who spread a rumour he got tested and was found with coronavirus.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 35-year-old NRI from Vedaranyam has petitioned the District Collector and demanded legal action against those who spread a rumour he got tested and was found with coronavirus. M Ibrahimsha returned from Saudi Arabia earlier this month and alleged harassment and mental anguish caused by the false news he had contracted coronavirus. He moved a petition to District Collector Praveen P Nair on Tuesday to initiate an investigation. “I demand action against the rumourmongers who spread fake news about me on social media and those from the health services who shared my details. The fake news and the falsified portrayal has stigmatised my family and me and depressed all of us,” said Ibrahimsha, who agreed to allow TNIE to write about him.

Ibrahimsha returned from Saudi Arabia on March 8. He had approached Nagapattinam Government General Hospital to be tested for coronavirus symptoms. Doctors at the hospital, who lacked the equipment to test him, directed him to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. There his tests showed up negative for the virus.

Rumours started doing the rounds on social media of Ibrahimsha testing positive. He was soon swamped with calls from media. A section of media even published and telecast as confirmed reports of him testing positive without any authentication. Ibrahimsha alleged this made matters worse for him.

He came out in the open on Tuesday and declared himself fit. “I am perfectly fine. Spreading such news would only make matters worse for the people who actually have the virus,” said Ibrahimsha. The district administration has now appointed a special medical officer in-charge of sharing authenticated news to media.

