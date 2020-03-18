Panic, thermal screening linked to low footfall in temples

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Places of worship, though kept out of the ambit of the lock down announced by the State government, are devoid of footfall. Only a handful of devotees were seen in important temples in the district, includingthe Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Samayapuram Mariamman temple, and the Thayumanaswamy Temple on Tuesday.

This is despite the fact that arrangements are in place in temples to screen visitors for fever and cold. Devotees said they found the screening process tedious. At Srirangam, a devotee is first checked with a thermal scanner for any visible signs of fever. If the devotee shows higher body temperature, he or she is referred to secondary screening. Only if health workers clear them can the devotees go for darshan, else they would end up in medical camp.

Sampath Kumar, a devotee who arrived in Srirangam, said,” I almost forgot what I had to pray for, I was more worried the thermometer should show normal readings, as people with higher temperature were being directed to a medical facility in the temple premises.”

That being his concern, he was happy the temple was empty. “On other days we had to wait for nearly two to three hours to have dharshan of Lord Ranganatha, but as the temple is less crowded I was able to have darshan in minutes.”

Notwithstanding the inconvenience, HR&CE officials are not leaving anything to chance. Jayaraman, joint commissioner of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple said, “We started thermal screening on Saturday. On Tuesday, we started spraying anti-bacterial liquid all over the temple.”

Ashok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Samayapuram Mariamman temple, said, “We started fever screening on Tuesday. With Poochorithal underway, we expected one lakh devotees on weekends and 50,000 on weekdays. But the number has come down significantly.”

Awareness programme in court

On Tuesday, As a part of creating awareness about the COVID-19, the Women Advocates Bar Association have organized a special awareness program on the District Court premises.