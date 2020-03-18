STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police provide security to Hindu outfit leader

Following the recent intelligence alert on possible infiltration of extremists from neighbouring States, the city and the rural police have provided Personal Security Officers to 25 people.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the recent intelligence alert on possible infiltration of extremists into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring States, the city and the rural police have provided Personal Security Officers (PSO) to 25 people, mostly Hindu outfit leaders, across the district. 

"Earlier, the rural police had provided PSOs to 23 people across Coimbatore. With the recent intelligence alert, 11 more people belonging to various Hindu outfits and residents of rural areas in the district have been provided security," said a police officer.

Similarly, the city police also extended the service to the local religious personalities. "After witnessing a week-long communal tension, another 14 people were provided with PSOs. It may be noted that over 30 people were already provided with this service in the city, said an official.

The service would be withdrawn after the situation returns to normalcy, the official added.

