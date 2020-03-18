STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals told to be ready to join fight against COVID-19

The district administration has roped in private players in the fight to contain spread of COVID-19. Two leading hospitals in the city have been authorised to establish isolation wards.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The district administration has roped in private players in the fight to contain spread of COVID-19. Two leading hospitals in the city have been authorised to establish isolation wards. This will be in addition to isolation wards established at government hospitals in Srirangam and Manapparai. One isolation ward is already functioning at MGMGH, and another one is getting ready.

“We are monitoring the situation. Currently, six people are admitted in isolation ward in Tiruchy district. All are asymptomatic and under observation. We have asked private hospitals such as Kauvery and Apollo to establish isolation wards. Our team will inspecting the wards before they are put to use,” said Dr Arvind Kumar, District Epidemiologist.

“The government has asked for more isolation wards. We would probably establish a 3-4 bedded facility,” said Dr S Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital.

For now, the government has directed all private hospitals to refer COVID suspect cases to GH. The isolation wards in these hospitals will be used only in emergency situation, sources said.

These apart, another quarantine facility is being readied at the newly built integrated market complex Kallikudi on the outskirts of the city. The building will be used to quarantine passengers from China, Spain or Italy and show symptoms of infection, sources said. “The facility is ready and the doctors are present here. Passengers would be temporarily taken there if they are less than 60 years old. If they are above 60, they would be quarantined for 14 days.

Basic amenities such as food, TV and WiFi would be provided to the passengers,” said Dr Subramani, DDHS.

