Six under observation at Erode med college hosp

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Health Department officials on Tuesday sent six persons, including five Thailand natives, to the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital to check for the novel Coronavirus infection.

The health officials said that of the seven persons, who came from Thailand recently and were staying at the Kollampalayam Housing Unit in the district, two were suffering from fever. The duo was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

However, as the remaining five persons had not quarantined themselves for 14 days, Deputy Director of Health Dr Soundammal, Erode RDO Dr P Murugesan and police officials visited their house and sent them to the medical college hospital in an ambulance, said Erode Tahsildar Parimaladevi. Similarly, a person who returned from Kerala recently and had no symptom of the pandemic disease was also sent to the hospital. All six persons would be closely monitored for a fortnight, the tahsildar added.

Railway station disinfected

Erode DRO S Kavitha visited Erode Railway Station on Tuesday morning to inspect the disinfection works. Sources said most of the passengers were seen wearing face masks and the railway officials informed them about the anti-COVID-19 measures being taken on the station premises. “On an average, 70-80 trains visit the station daily. So, the railway officials have geared up measures to keep the virus at bay,” sources added.

Meets cancelled

With lockdowns being imposed across the State at all public places in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, Collector C Kathiravan cancelled all public and farmers grievance day meetings, mass contact programmes and pensioners Adalat among others until March 31 in the district. He appealed to the people to avoid gathering at thoroughfares for the next 15 days.