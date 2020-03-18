STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern districts to get two SIPCOTs

Industries Minister MC Sampath informed the Assembly on Tuesday that two SIPCOTs will be established in the southern districts, to improve the industries there.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries Minister MC Sampath informed the Assembly on Tuesday that two SIPCOTs will be established in the southern districts, to improve the industries there.

The minister was responding to the allegations made by DMK member Anitha Radhakrishnan, when he spoke on demand for grants of Fisheries department, that there is no development in the southern districts.
Sampath said the state government has taken steps to provide inclusive growth of nine southern districts. It has signed an MoU with Al Kharafi petrochemical industries at the cost of Rs 45,000 crore.

The Industries Minister further said, of the two SIPCOTs, one would be established at Gangaikondan (in Tirunelveli district) for which 700 acres has been earmarked. “Works are going on to establish the second SIPCOT in another Southern district.”

